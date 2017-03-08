Western Reserve Chorale presents March program: David Gilson
There are two chances to catch Western Reserve Chorale's March program, featuring works of Dan Forrest and Joseph Haydn. Artistic Director David Gilson visited WCLV and spoke with Jacqueline Gerber.
Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. at Mary Queen of Peace Church, Cleveland
Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. at Church of the Gesu, University Heights
Program
Dan Forrest: Requiem for the Living
Josef Haydn: "Mass in Time of War" - Mass No. 10 in C major, (Hob. XXII:9)