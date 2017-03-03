FiveOne Experimental Orchestra presents "Homebrew": John Thompson & Tracy Mortimore

Follow FiveOne Experimental Orchestra down to the mantled and magniloquent Market District to explore the newest member of our city's industrial eloquence and social skyline – Market Garden Brewery's new Production Brewery (a.k.a. “The Tank Farm” and "The Palace of Fermentation")! Celebrate this unique and thoroughly modernized space by discovering what sounds can be created in such a cavernous cathedral of stainless steel. Living in the moment - playing in, on, and around the imposing tanks, 51XO will embrace the surroundings by using all things brew to create a completely unique soundscape tailored to this remarkable building.

Featuring new and recent works by Buck McDaniel, Jonathan Sokol, Christopher Lee, Kevin Krumenauer, Tracy Mortimore, Jeremy Allen and 51XO in a mind-bending improvisation. And, yes, there will be many beers.

51XO's "Homebrew"

Saturday, March 4 at 9:00pm

Market Garden Brewery's Production Brewery

1849 W 24th St, Cleveland