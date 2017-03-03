DANCE Cleveland presents Jessica Lang Dance

New York City-based Jessica Lang Dance returns to Cleveland for one night only: Saturday, March 4 at 7:30pm at the Ohio Theatre, presented by DANCECleveland.

Jessica Lang's star has quickly climbed to make her one of the most talented dance makers to come out of the dance world in decades. The special evening will include the world premiere of "Her Road", with choreography based on the artwork of Georgia O'Keefe, as well as "Thousand Yard Stare" a piece inspired by the powerful stories of war veterans. In addition the company will perform several beautiful duets and solos. Since its inception in 2011, JLD has garnered significant attention and acclaim, performing at The Joyce Theater Foundation's 9/11 commemorative event, New York City Center's Fall for Dance Festival, New York's Fashion Week and University of Richmond's Modlin Center for the Arts. JLD made its full company debut in July 2012 at Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival's 80th Anniversary Season.

Jessica Lang herself visited WCLV and spoke with Bill O'Connell.