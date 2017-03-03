Chagrin Arts presents Paul Kushious and colleagues of the Cleveland Orchestra

Chagrin Arts’ second program of its 2017 Performing Arts Series will feature Paul Kushious, Cleveland Orchestra cellist, and other prominent Cleveland musicians in an intimate chamber concert. The program, titled Schubert’s Last Dream, will begin at 7:30 PM on Friday, March 10 at the Chagrin Falls United Methodist Church, located at 20 S. Franklin St., Chagrin Falls, Ohio.



Tickets are $5 for students age 18 and under and $22-$28 for adults. Tickets may be purchased by phone at (440) 247-9700 or online at ChagrinArts.org. Additionally, group discounts will be available for parties of 10 or more, call for details.



Listen as distinguished Cleveland Orchestra cellist Paul Kushious and colleagues reveal Franz Schubert’s “last dream” and perform his sublime masterpiece String Quintet in C major. Unpublished for 25 years, it was only after Schubert’s passing that his musical genius received the recognition it deserved, with this final work being regarded as one of the greatest chamber music compositions of all time.

Featuring Isabel Trautwein, violin, Yun-Ting Lee, violin, Yu Jin, viola, Tanya Ell, cello, and Paul Kushious, cello.

A dessert reception with the performers will follow the concert.

“This concert is a very special one not only because of the amazing talents of the artists but because of the piece they will play,” said Karen Lazar, Chagrin Arts Executive Director. “Chagrin Arts is celebrating its 10th anniversary and 10 years ago, this same Schubert composition was played by faculty musicians from the renowned Oberlin Conservatory of Music in our very first Performing Arts Series!”



