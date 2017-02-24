Chagrin Concert Series presents Per Enflo and Hristo Popov

Violinist Hristo Popov and pianist Per Enflo have performed together for over a decade, including recitals in Europe and Carnegie Hall. They have recorded four albums and continue to concertize extensively. Northeast Ohio is a very special place to them, as it is where they started working together, and now they'll return to play a concert in Chagrin Falls.

On the program are solo piano works by Mozart and Beethoven as well as Brahms' Violin Sonata No. 1 in G major.

Per Enflo visited WCLV and spoke with Bill O'Connell.

Chagrin Concert Series presents "Virtuoso's Showcase"

Sunday, February 26, 2017 at 3pm

Per Enflo, piano and Hristo Popov, violin

Valley Lutheran Church, Chagrin Falls