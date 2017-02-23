National Symphony Orchestra to Perform Live on All Things Considered

On Monday, February 27 on All Things Considered, the National Symphony Orchestra is coming to NPR to provide the music -- LIVE from Studio One. Seventy-five musicians from the NSO will perform all the show’s music and the session will end with a live music chat with the conductor and a musician. Audie Cornish and Ari Shapiro will be hosting that day.

All Things Considered airs 4:00pm to 6:00pm on 90.3 WCPN (repeating at 7:00pm). You can also watch the show live via NPR's Facebook page.