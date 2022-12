On Saturday, March 4 at 7:30pm, the Singers' Club of Cleveland will perform a program entitled "There's No Place Like Home" at St. Ignatius High School Breen Center for the Performing Arts. On the program is Randall Thompson's Testament of Freedom, as well as Five Unaccompanied Part-songs by Edward Elgar.

Artistic Director Natalie Mallis spoke with WCLV's Bill O'Connell.