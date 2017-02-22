© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Baldwin Wallace presents "Out of the Bachs": Dirk Garner and Pierre van der Westhuizen

By Mark Satola
Published February 22, 2017 at 11:08 PM EST

A special Baldwin Wallace Bach Festival event, "Out of the Bachs,” will take place Friday, March 3 at 7pm at the 78th St. Studios in Cleveland. Bach Festival will partner with the Westhuizen Duo and Verb Ballets to present the love songs of Johannes Brahms intertwined with the popular music of Cole Porter and Ira Gershwin. Surrounded by the work of local artists, arts galleries will be open before the performance, and cocktails and refreshments will be served. 

The event will also feature BW voice professor and mezzo-soprano Nancy Maultsby, music theatre alumni soloists Sara Masterson ’16 and Chris McCarrell ‘13, and an alumni choir.

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV
Mark Satola
mark.satola@ideastream.org | 216-916-7166
See stories by Mark Satola