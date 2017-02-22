Baldwin Wallace presents "Out of the Bachs": Dirk Garner and Pierre van der Westhuizen

A special Baldwin Wallace Bach Festival event, "Out of the Bachs,” will take place Friday, March 3 at 7pm at the 78th St. Studios in Cleveland. Bach Festival will partner with the Westhuizen Duo and Verb Ballets to present the love songs of Johannes Brahms intertwined with the popular music of Cole Porter and Ira Gershwin. Surrounded by the work of local artists, arts galleries will be open before the performance, and cocktails and refreshments will be served.

The event will also feature BW voice professor and mezzo-soprano Nancy Maultsby, music theatre alumni soloists Sara Masterson ’16 and Chris McCarrell ‘13, and an alumni choir.