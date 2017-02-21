CIM Opera Theater presents Mozart's "Così fan tutte": David Bamberger, director

The winter production from Cleveland Institute of Music Opera Theater is Così fan tutte, Mozart's satirical tale of love that takes a cynical swipe at men and women. Director David Bamberger visited WCLV and spoke with Jacqueline Gerber on the morning show.

CIM Opera Theater Winter Production: Mozart's Così fan tutte

March 1-4 at 7:30pm

David Bamberger, director

Harry Davidson, conductor

Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra

Cleveland Institute of Music, Kulas Hall

11021 East Blvd.

Cleveland, OH 44106