WCLV Features & Interviews

CIM Opera Theater presents Mozart's "Così fan tutte": David Bamberger, director

By Jacqueline Gerber
Published February 21, 2017 at 4:09 PM EST

The winter production from Cleveland Institute of Music Opera Theater is  Così fan tutte, Mozart's satirical tale of love that takes a cynical swipe at men and women. Director David Bamberger visited WCLV and spoke with Jacqueline Gerber on the morning show. 

CIM Opera Theater Winter Production: Mozart's Così fan tutte
March 1-4 at 7:30pm

David Bamberger, director
Harry Davidson, conductor
Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra

Cleveland Institute of Music, Kulas Hall
11021 East Blvd.
Cleveland, OH 44106

