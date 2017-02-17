The Curtain's Going Up on "Karamu 2.0"

In the midst of celebrating its centennial, last year, some severe financial challenges forced Karamu to lay-off over half its staff. That’s just one of many tests president and CEO Tony Sias faced during his first year on the job. Karamu House has long been an inspiration for African American actors and playwrights, nationwide. But, to survive, Cleveland's century old performing arts center is reaching out to a younger, more diverse audience. Sias recently spoke with ideastream's David C. Barnett about his plans for "Karamu 2.0".