© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

The Curtain's Going Up on "Karamu 2.0"

By David C. Barnett
Published February 17, 2017 at 4:52 PM EST
Tony Sias says "Theater Artists for Social Change" is one key to the new Karamu

In the midst of celebrating its centennial, last year, some severe financial challenges forced Karamu to lay-off over half its staff.  That’s just one of many tests president and CEO Tony Sias  faced during his first year on the job.  Karamu House has long been an inspiration for African American actors and playwrights, nationwide.  But, to survive, Cleveland's century old performing arts center is reaching out to a younger, more diverse audience.  Sias recently spoke with ideastream's David C. Barnett about his plans for "Karamu 2.0".

 

Tags
Arts & Culture EconomyApplauseNews FeatureArts Features & Interviews
David C. Barnett
david.barnett@ideastream.org | 216-916-6242
See stories by David C. Barnett