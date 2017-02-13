Valentine's Day Special 'Keep Talking: Dating'

On the first Wednesday of every month a group of local storytellers gets together at the Happy Dog in the Gordon Square Arts District for the popular storytelling show, Keep Talking.

Listen to the podcast above or tune in Tuesday at 10 p.m. to 90.3 WCPN ideastream for a Keep Talking Valentine's Day special featuring romantic tales on the topic of dating from Northeast Ohio.

Each of these stories is true and told by the person who lived through it.

Some of these stories deal with mature themes that are not suitable for children and listener discretion is advised.

Storytellers:

Adam Richard

Rissa Joyce

Stephanie Super

David Mullen

Lyndsey Schley

Host:

Zachariah Durr