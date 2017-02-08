The Akron Symphony and Alchemy join forces

Join the Akron Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Christopher Wilkins for Stravinsky’s The Firebird on Friday, February 10 at 8 p.m. at E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall.

Stravinsky's early masterpiece is based on the Russian legend of the Firebird, an otherworldly spirit whose feathers offer magical protection to the real-life hero. Originally set as a ballet, the musical score tells the story of Prince Ivan, who rescues a young captive princess from the evil sorcerer Kastchei. A gigantic orchestra of 107 musicians contributes power and brilliance to the musical telling of the tale.



The evening also features a presentation by members of Alchemy, an Akron-based organization that assists in the development of urban adolescent males through mentoring , and through study and analysis of myth's told to the beat of an African drum. Alchemy students are currently studying the myth associated with the Firebird, as well as the musical score. On the evening of the concert, they will share their personal reactions to the story and the music.

Christopher Wilkins and Kwame Scruggs, founder of Alchemy, stopped by WCLV and spoke with Mark Satola.