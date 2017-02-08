© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Baldwin Wallace and Beck Center 'Bring It On'

By Dave DeOreo
Published February 8, 2017 at 4:45 PM EST
Dan Polletta, Shayla Brielle G, Kailey Boyle, Peter Van Reesema. Mike Cefalo & David Pepin

In 2012, hot off his first Tony award (for In The Heights), Lin-Manuel Miranda returned to Broadway with a new musical based on the 2000 film about rival cheerleaders - Bring It On.  Sitting at the rehearsal piano for that Tony-nominated production was the show's music director David Pepin. 

Today Pepin is the music director for Baldwin Wallace University's esteemed Music Theater Program and Friday night he and his students stage - Bring it On: The Musical - at the Beck Center for the Arts in Lakewood. 

David Pepin and his student actors joined us today in our Key Bank Studio for a live performance on 90.3 and on Facebook Live.

Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
