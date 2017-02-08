Baldwin Wallace and Beck Center 'Bring It On'

In 2012, hot off his first Tony award (for In The Heights), Lin-Manuel Miranda returned to Broadway with a new musical based on the 2000 film about rival cheerleaders - Bring It On. Sitting at the rehearsal piano for that Tony-nominated production was the show's music director David Pepin.

Today Pepin is the music director for Baldwin Wallace University's esteemed Music Theater Program and Friday night he and his students stage - Bring it On: The Musical - at the Beck Center for the Arts in Lakewood.

David Pepin and his student actors joined us today in our Key Bank Studio for a live performance on 90.3 and on Facebook Live.