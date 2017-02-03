© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Spaces Gallery Grand Opening

By Dennis Knowles
Published February 3, 2017 at 8:22 PM EST

The Ohio City neighborhood, known these days as Hinge Town, on the near west side of Cleveland, recently welcomed a new resident – SPACES GALLERY on Detroit Avenue.  For nearly forty-years Spaces has been at the forefront of encouraging artists to experiment, explore and exhibit contemporary works of art. Prior to the move, Spaces was located on Superior Viaduct near the flats.   Recently, ideastream's Dan Polletta sat down with Christina Vassallo, Executive Director of Spaces and spoke with her about why they decided to relocate.
 

Tags
Arts & Culture ApplauseNews FeatureArts Features & Interviews
Dennis Knowles
See stories by Dennis Knowles