Spaces Gallery Grand Opening

The Ohio City neighborhood, known these days as Hinge Town, on the near west side of Cleveland, recently welcomed a new resident – SPACES GALLERY on Detroit Avenue. For nearly forty-years Spaces has been at the forefront of encouraging artists to experiment, explore and exhibit contemporary works of art. Prior to the move, Spaces was located on Superior Viaduct near the flats. Recently, ideastream's Dan Polletta sat down with Christina Vassallo, Executive Director of Spaces and spoke with her about why they decided to relocate.

