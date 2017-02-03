© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Ensemble Theatre presents Radio Golf: Terrence Spivey & Theodore M. Snead

By Bill O'Connell
Published February 3, 2017 at 10:43 PM EST

To Celebrate Black History Month, Ensemble Theatre will produce August Wilson's Radio Golf. The final installment of his ten play American Century Cycle, this fast-paced, dynamic, and wonderfully funny work is about the world today and the dreams we have for the future. Set in Pittsburgh in the late 1990's, it's the story of a successful entrepreneur who aspires to become the city's first black mayor. But when the past begins to catch up with him, secrets get revealed that could be his undoing.  

Radio Golf
February 3 through February 26
Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm
Sundays at 2:00pm

Terrence Spivey (director) and Theodore M. Snead (Harmond Wilks) spoke with WCLV's Bill O'Connell. 

Arts & Culture WCLV
Bill O'Connell
