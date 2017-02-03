Ensemble Theatre presents Radio Golf: Terrence Spivey & Theodore M. Snead

To Celebrate Black History Month, Ensemble Theatre will produce August Wilson's Radio Golf. The final installment of his ten play American Century Cycle, this fast-paced, dynamic, and wonderfully funny work is about the world today and the dreams we have for the future. Set in Pittsburgh in the late 1990's, it's the story of a successful entrepreneur who aspires to become the city's first black mayor. But when the past begins to catch up with him, secrets get revealed that could be his undoing.

Radio Golf

February 3 through February 26

Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm

Sundays at 2:00pm

Terrence Spivey (director) and Theodore M. Snead (Harmond Wilks) spoke with WCLV's Bill O'Connell.