Jazz great Milt Hinton playing the changes

Milt Hinton's skill at taking photographs was only eclipsed by his talent as a jazz bassist. During his lifetime, he took over 60-thousand span shots of the performers with whom he worked including Dizzy Gillespie, Cab Calloway, Billy Holiday and Ethel Waters. A number of Hinton's photos are on view at the Beck Center for the Arts in the exhibit Playing the Changes: The Life and Legacy of Milt Hinton that runs now through February 18. While in town for the opening night’s reception, Milt Hinton’slongtime friends, David G. Berger and Holly Maxson who worked with Hinton on books, a film and a radio series about his career stopped by the ideacenter where ideastream’s Dan Polletta sat down with them to talk about his music and photography.