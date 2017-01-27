Go Into the Woods with Laurie Veldheer

Venture back Into the Woods as the Dodgers ( Jersey Boys, Matilda) team up with Networks ( Phantom, War Horse, South Pacific) to present the acclaimed Fiasco Theater production that became New York’s surprise hit of this season. Unanimously acclaimed, extended twice at the Roundabout’s Laura Pels Theater, the Tony® Award-winning musical classic by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine has been mounted and brilliantly reimagined with boundless imagination.

The show runs through January 29 at Connor Palace Theatre, Playhouse Square.

Laurie Veldheer, who plays Cinderella and Granny, spoke with WCLV's Bill O'Connell.