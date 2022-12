Cleveland Pops Music Director Carl Topilow spoke with Jacqueline Gerber about "Gotta Sing! Gotta Dance!" Featuring the talents of songstress Joan Ellison (the songs of Judy Garland), along with members of the Cleveland POPS Chorus and dancers from the acclaimed NEOS Dance Theatre.

"Gotta Sing! Gotta Dance"

Cleveland Pops featuring Joan Ellison

Saturday, January 21 at 8:00pm

Severance Hall