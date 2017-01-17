© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Cleveland Chamber Music Society presents Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: Alessio Bax

By Angela Mitchell
Published January 17, 2017 at 9:53 PM EST
Photo by Mark Satola
Photo by Mark Satola

Musicians from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center visit Cleveland to perform a program of Brahms and Fauré, presented by the Cleveland Chamber Music Society. Pianist Alessio Bax (whose recordings of BeethovenBrahms, and Mozart have been featured as WCLV Choice CDs) stopped by the studio for a chat with Mark Satola. 

Cleveland Chamber Music Society presents Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center
Tuesday, January 17 at 7:30pm
Plymouth Church, UCC
2860 Coventry Rd.
Shaker Heights, OH 44120

Program
Brahms Scherzo in C minor (for violin and piano) from the “F.A.E” Sonata
Fauré Piano Quartet in G minor, Op. 45
Brahms Piano Quartet in A major, Op. 26

Alessio Bax, piano
Ani Kavafian, violin
Yura Lee, violin/viola
Paul Watkins, cello

