Cleveland Chamber Music Society presents Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: Alessio Bax

Musicians from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center visit Cleveland to perform a program of Brahms and Fauré, presented by the Cleveland Chamber Music Society. Pianist Alessio Bax (whose recordings of Beethoven, Brahms, and Mozart have been featured as WCLV Choice CDs) stopped by the studio for a chat with Mark Satola.

Cleveland Chamber Music Society presents Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

Tuesday, January 17 at 7:30pm

Plymouth Church, UCC

2860 Coventry Rd.

Shaker Heights, OH 44120

Program

Brahms Scherzo in C minor (for violin and piano) from the “F.A.E” Sonata

Fauré Piano Quartet in G minor, Op. 45

Brahms Piano Quartet in A major, Op. 26

Alessio Bax, piano

Ani Kavafian, violin

Yura Lee, violin/viola

Paul Watkins, cello