Cavs Face Warriors in Oakland

The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Golden State Warriors tonight. It’s their second match up this season and the Cavs’ first return to Oracle Arena since their Game 7 championship victory there last June. But LeBron James says it’s a different situation this season.

“I think when you walk into the building you initially just have some thoughts of it – I think all of us will no matter where you were at that time and place if you’re at that arena you just want to remember where you were back in June. I’m at a different place right now than I was in June. It’s a different mindset.”

James says the Warriors are an even more dangerous team compared to last year. Coach Tyronn Lue expects a tough game, especially guarding Stephen Curry.

“Putting bigger guards on him has worked for us in the past. We say ‘worked’ but he still averaged 27 points. But just try to wear him down, try to keep a big body on him because we know he can score fast so we just want to wear him down as much as possible.”

Tip off is 8 pm eastern time.