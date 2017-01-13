Ensemble Theatre presents "The Phantom Tollbooth": Brittni Addison and Natalie Sipula
Here are Milo's adventures in the Land of Wisdom where he's forced to think about many new things. He learns of the argument between King Azaz and his brother, the Mathemagician whose disagreement over words and numbers has led to the banishment of Princesses Sweet Rhyme and Pure Reason. Milo is dispatched to rescue the Princesses from the Land of Ignorance. Will Milo's imagination be enought to save the day?
Director Brittni Addison and actor Natalie Sipula (Milo) visited WCLV and spoke with Bill O'Connell.
The Phantom Tollbooth presented by Ensemble Theatre
by Susan Nanus
based on the book by Norton Juster
directed by Brittni Shambaugh Addison
January 13-22
Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 7:00pm
Saturdays at 3:00pm
Sundays at 2:00pm
Runtime: 90 minutes
Ensemble Theatre is located at 2843 Washington Blvd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118.