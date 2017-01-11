© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Tour Bus Operators Tour Cleveland

By Annie Wu
Published January 11, 2017 at 11:00 PM EST
This weekend, tour bus operators from around the country and Canada will arrive in Cleveland. They’ll be attending the American Bus Association’s conference.  Ron Newman with tourism office Destination Cleveland says this conference could have a greater tourism impact than last summer’s Republican National Convention.

"They’re here to see every asset we have from the Rock Hall to Heinen’s and everything in Northeast Ohio," says Newman.  "And what’s really great about it is that they’re here to take that information back and then sell tour group trips to Cleveland at a later date."

According to Newman who spoke on WVIZ/PBS's ideas, cities have seen up to a 20% increase in visitors for as many as 5 years after hosting this tour bus operator conference.  

 

