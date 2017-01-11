© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
ApplausePerformances.png
Applause Performances
Live performances now take place the second Friday of every month at noon. Tune in at the WCPN Facebook page. Subscribe: iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | NPR One | Feed

Front Country Brings Indie-Grass Sound to House of Blues

By Dave DeOreo
Published January 11, 2017 at 10:30 PM EST

The acclaimed quintet Front Country originally hails from San Francisco, but its sound is more in tune to the hills of Appalachia.  Tonight (1/11) the self-proclaimed "indie-grass" band, now working in Nashville, brings its acoustic rhythms to the House of Blues Cleveland on East 4th Street opening for the Michigan-based group Greensky Bluegrass

Singer-songwriter Melody Walker fronts the band and writes most of the group's lyrics, which are leaning towards more relationship-based themes for the group's upcoming recording.

Walker says she had trouble finding her way into the style at first.

"The relationship-song genre can be a really broad thing.  It could be between friends, it can be a business relationship, all kinds of things.  A relationship even can be a metaphor for politics."

You can hear for yourself when Front Country's new album drops on April 7.

 

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature
Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
See stories by Dave DeOreo