Front Country Brings Indie-Grass Sound to House of Blues

The acclaimed quintet Front Country originally hails from San Francisco, but its sound is more in tune to the hills of Appalachia. Tonight (1/11) the self-proclaimed "indie-grass" band, now working in Nashville, brings its acoustic rhythms to the House of Blues Cleveland on East 4th Street opening for the Michigan-based group Greensky Bluegrass.

Singer-songwriter Melody Walker fronts the band and writes most of the group's lyrics, which are leaning towards more relationship-based themes for the group's upcoming recording.

Walker says she had trouble finding her way into the style at first.

"The relationship-song genre can be a really broad thing. It could be between friends, it can be a business relationship, all kinds of things. A relationship even can be a metaphor for politics."

You can hear for yourself when Front Country's new album drops on April 7.