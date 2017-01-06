© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

First Fridays: in2ative

By Angela Mitchell
Published January 6, 2017 at 10:33 PM EST

This episode of First Fridays featured in2ative, made up of Kimberly Zaleski and Trevor Kazarian. Classically trained at the  Cleveland Institute of Music, this avant-garde flute/cello duo specializes in an array of musical genres ranging from alternative rock to improvisational jazz and classical. They visited the KeyBank studio for an hour of original music and conversation, hosted by Angela Mitchell. 

Program
Dusk Before Dawn
Hero
Hope
3600 seconds
Beethoven: Duet, WoO27, Allegro Sostenuto (originally for bassoon and clarinet)
Frenzy
Redemption
Icicles

If you'd like to see in2ative in person, check out "Bloom," a collaborative concert with the Dancing Wheels Company and the Rainey InstituteSaturday, January 21 at 7:30pm, 1705 East 55th Street. 

Angela Mitchell
