First Fridays: in2ative

This episode of First Fridays featured in2ative, made up of Kimberly Zaleski and Trevor Kazarian. Classically trained at the Cleveland Institute of Music, this avant-garde flute/cello duo specializes in an array of musical genres ranging from alternative rock to improvisational jazz and classical. They visited the KeyBank studio for an hour of original music and conversation, hosted by Angela Mitchell.

Program

Dusk Before Dawn

Hero

Hope

3600 seconds

Beethoven: Duet, WoO27, Allegro Sostenuto (originally for bassoon and clarinet)

Frenzy

Redemption

Icicles

If you'd like to see in2ative in person, check out "Bloom," a collaborative concert with the Dancing Wheels Company and the Rainey Institute: Saturday, January 21 at 7:30pm, 1705 East 55th Street.