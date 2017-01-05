© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Good Company: A Vocal Ensemble Presents Winter Concert: Michael Carney & Don Ferrence

Published January 5, 2017 at 5:06 PM EST

Join Good Company: A Vocal Ensemble, as they honor Karen Weaver’s legacy and move into the future with an uplifting program of choral music, "How Can I Keep from Singing?" The concert will take place at 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 8 at Lakewood Presbyterian Church 14502 Detroit at Marlowe. This program has something for everyone, from Dolly Parton’s Light of a Clear Blue Morning to Britten’s beautiful Hymn to St. Cecilia. Other selections by Monteverdi, Duruflé, Britten, Chatman, Larsen, Szymko, Tavener and others. A free will offering will be taken. For more information visit www.good-co.org. or call 440- 333-6187.

Michael Carney, Interim Director and singer Don Ferrence visited WCLV and spoke with Jacqueline Gerber. 

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV