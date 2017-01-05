Good Company: A Vocal Ensemble Presents Winter Concert: Michael Carney & Don Ferrence

Join Good Company: A Vocal Ensemble, as they honor Karen Weaver’s legacy and move into the future with an uplifting program of choral music, "How Can I Keep from Singing?" The concert will take place at 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 8 at Lakewood Presbyterian Church 14502 Detroit at Marlowe. This program has something for everyone, from Dolly Parton’s Light of a Clear Blue Morning to Britten’s beautiful Hymn to St. Cecilia. Other selections by Monteverdi, Duruflé, Britten, Chatman, Larsen, Szymko, Tavener and others. A free will offering will be taken. For more information visit www.good-co.org. or call 440- 333-6187.

Michael Carney, Interim Director and singer Don Ferrence visited WCLV and spoke with Jacqueline Gerber.