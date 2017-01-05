2017 Music: Dr. Lauren Onkey Shares Songs for New Year

Dan Polletta welcomes Tri-C's Dean for Humanities Dr. Lauren Onkey to spotlight new music she anticipates will make a mark in 2017 including:

Childish Gambino (AKA Donald Glover) "Redbone" from album Awaken My Love

Common and The Roots "Who Tells Your Story" from album The Hamilton Mixtape

Beyonce & Dixie Chicks "Daddy Lessons" from 2016 Country Music Awards

Cloud Nothings "Internal World" from album Life Without Sound

Pharrell Williams "Able" from the Hidden Figures soundtrack

Meanwhile Dr. Onkey will be busy this year with the city-wide event commemorating the 50th anniversary of Carl B. Stokes election as mayor of Cleveland - Stokes: Honoring the Past, Inspiring the Future.

Listen Friday January 6 as Dr. Lauren Onkey speaks with Dan Polletta at 12:33pm and 1:40pm on 90.3 for Here and Now Featuring The Sound of Applause.