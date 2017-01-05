2017 Music: Dr. Lauren Onkey Shares Songs for New Year
Dan Polletta welcomes Tri-C's Dean for Humanities Dr. Lauren Onkey to spotlight new music she anticipates will make a mark in 2017 including:
Childish Gambino (AKA Donald Glover) "Redbone" from album Awaken My Love
Common and The Roots "Who Tells Your Story" from album The Hamilton Mixtape
Beyonce & Dixie Chicks "Daddy Lessons" from 2016 Country Music Awards
Cloud Nothings "Internal World" from album Life Without Sound
Pharrell Williams "Able" from the Hidden Figures soundtrack
Meanwhile Dr. Onkey will be busy this year with the city-wide event commemorating the 50th anniversary of Carl B. Stokes election as mayor of Cleveland - Stokes: Honoring the Past, Inspiring the Future.
