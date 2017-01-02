2017 Books: Bob Ethington Previews Must-Reads for the Year

A new year means plenty of new books to enjoy. Akron-Summit County Public Librarymanager Bob Ethington talks about some of the "must-reads" on his list for 2017.

They include:

George Saunders: “Lincoln In The Bardo"

Karl Ove Knausgaard: “My Struggle Book 6”

Norman Ohler: “Blitzed: Drugs in Nazi Germany

Angelica Baker: “Our Little Racket”

Bob discusses what books he's exited to read in 2017 during Here and Now featuring The Sound of Applause Tuesday at 12:33 p.m. and 1:52 p.m.