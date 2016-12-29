2016 Music Highlights with Dr. Lauren Onkey

The Sound of Applause wraps up its week-long review of highlights in arts and culture for the year with a discussion of what took place in the world of popular music in 2016. Dr. Lauren Onkey, the Dean and Chair of Tri-C's Mandel Humanities Center, is a keen student of music and worked for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for many years. She shared a list of some of her favorite recordings from the year with ideastream arts producer Dan Polletta.

Here is a list of the recordings that were discussed.

Beyonce- Lemonade – “Freedom”

A Tribe Called Quest- We got it from Here…Thank you 4 Your service- “Dis Generation”

Gregory Porter - Take Me to the Alley- “Holding On”

Melissa Aldana - Back Home-“Obstacles”

Van Morrison- Keep Me Singing-“Holy Guardian Angel”

