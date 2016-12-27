The APMAs Return to Cleveland

After getting moved out of Cleveland by this summer’s Republican National Convention, the Alternative Press Music Awards will return in 2017. The music ranges from pop-punk, to metal and alternative rock.

The music magazine hosted their first two APMAs in Cleveland, starting in 2014—first at the Rock Hall and then at the Q arena. Even still, the event attracted 6,000 fans to the venue and tens of thousands more online.

Alternative Press founder and CEO Mike Shea says he’s excited to once again throw a party in the hometown where both the magazine and awards got their start.

The APMAs consist of live concerts and award presentations celebrating the best of the alternative music scene. That includes bands like Blink-182 and All Time Low. No word on who will host or perform at the next one yet. That news will come in the New Year.

The Alternative Press is already counting down to next APMAs. It’s 206 days, which is July 17th.