Local florist brings holiday spirit to the White House

Putting up a tree is one of the most celebrated traditions of Christmas. Legend has it that the tree symbolizes the “Paradise Tree,” from which Adam and Eve ate the forbidden fruit. Others claim that the tree is a metaphor of the “cross” upon which Christ was crucified. Christmas traditions and lore is of particular interest to Lakewood florist Bill Hixson – he’s written about it, built a business around it, and helped trim the trees at the White House.