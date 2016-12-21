© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture

Favorite Books of 2016 with Bob Ethington

By Dan Polletta
Published December 21, 2016 at 6:45 PM EST
J.D. Vance, author [photo submitted]

The Sound of Applause is looking back at some of the highlights from arts and culture in 2016. 

Akron-Summit County Public Librarymanager Bob Ethington discussed some of his favorite reads from the year.

Here's a list of the books he talked about.

Colson Whitehead:  "The Underground Railroad"

Don DeLillo:  "Zero K"

James McBride:  "Kill 'Em and Leave - Searching for James Brown and the American Soul"

J.D. Vance:  "Hillbilly Elegy - A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis"

Jane Meyer:  "Dark Money - The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right"

Zadie Smith:  "Swing Time"

Anthony Bourdain:  "Appetites - A Cookbook"

Sarah Bakewell:  "At The Existentialist Cafe - Freedom, Being, and Apricot Cocktails"

You can hear Ethington talk about these books on Here and Now featuring The Sound of Applause Tuesday, December 27 at 12:33 p.m. and 1:40 p.m. 

Dan Polletta
