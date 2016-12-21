Favorite Books of 2016 with Bob Ethington

The Sound of Applause is looking back at some of the highlights from arts and culture in 2016.

Akron-Summit County Public Librarymanager Bob Ethington discussed some of his favorite reads from the year.

Here's a list of the books he talked about.

Colson Whitehead: "The Underground Railroad"

Don DeLillo: "Zero K"

James McBride: "Kill 'Em and Leave - Searching for James Brown and the American Soul"

J.D. Vance: "Hillbilly Elegy - A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis"

Jane Meyer: "Dark Money - The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right"

Zadie Smith: "Swing Time"

Anthony Bourdain: "Appetites - A Cookbook"

Sarah Bakewell: "At The Existentialist Cafe - Freedom, Being, and Apricot Cocktails"

You can hear Ethington talk about these books on Here and Now featuring The Sound of Applause Tuesday, December 27 at 12:33 p.m. and 1:40 p.m.