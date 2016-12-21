2016 Theatre Highlights with Bob Abelman



Bob Abelman [Cleveland Jewish News]

The Sound of Applause is looking back at some of the highlights from the area’s arts and culture scene from 2016.

Bob Abelman, longtime theatre critic for the “Cleveland Jewish News,” talks theatre highlights, including the Cleveland Playhouse production of “Mr. Wolf,” which was staged in the spring. Abelman said the work written by Cleveland native Rajiv Joseph was “brilliantly directed, brilliantly produced, brilliantly acted…it was one of several great dramas in Cleveland.”

Abelman continues to be impressed by what he saw in 2016 from Great Lakes Theatre, particularly its production of “My Fair Lady.”

Abelman felt director Victoria Bussert guided the cast and crew to hone in on the essentials of the show, making it a much more personal experience rather than another splashy staging of the familiar musical.

