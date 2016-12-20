New Rock Hall Inductees Cover a Wide Range of Styles

Seven performers enter the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, next year. Artists are eligible for induction 25 years after the release of their first recording, but some of the new inductees had a longer wait than others.

Despite being qualified for decades, this was Joan Baez’s first nomination, whereas Pearl Jam got in on their first year of eligibility.

Tupac Shakur, Electric Light Orchestra and Journey were also first-timers. Yes finally made the cut after three tries.

And guitarist/producer Nile Rogers got the nod for a four-decade career, spanning artists from Chic to Madonna to Daft Punk.

The honorees were chosen by a voting group of over 900 writers, performers and industry insiders. The induction ceremony takes place in New York, next April. The inductions return to Cleveland in 2018.