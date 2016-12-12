Semyon Bychkov and The Tchaikovsky Project

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Published December 12, 2016 at 9:06 PM EST

Russian conductor  Semyon Bychkov and the Czech Philharmonic launch "The Tchaikovsky Project," a recording cycle on Decca Classics that will encompass Tchaikovsky's complete symphonies and piano concertos, as well as other selected orchestral works. The first recording in the cycle features the composer's Sixth Symphony ("Pathetique") and Romeo & Juliet Fantasy Overture. The recording cycle is part of Mr. Bychkov's international, multi-season Tchaikovsky project, Beloved Friend, which also includes concert series in New York and London in 2016'17 and residencies in Paris and Vienna planned for future seasons. Through this recording cycle and project, Mr. Bychkov reconnects with the classic Russian repertoire of his formative years, remarking that "I've loved Tchaikovsky's music ever since I can remember. Like all first loves, this one never died."'

Semyon Bychkov spoke with WCLV's Angela Mitchell.  

