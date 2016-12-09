Mignarda: Ron Andrico & Donna Stewart

Mignardapresents "Music for the Feast of St. Lucy"

Sunday, December 11th, 2016 at 4:00 pm

St. Alban Episcopal Church

2555 Euclid Heights Boulevard in Cleveland Heights, Ohio

The Feast of St. Lucy of Syracuse (circa 283–304) occurs on December 13th, at the intersection of several diverse mid-winter traditions having to do with darkness and light. This, our 5th not-quite annual concert in honor of St. Lucy, will feature music by John Dowland, aptly dedicated to Lucy, Countess of Bedford (1581-1624). The Countess was a wealthy and influential patroness of the arts whose circle included such luminaries as John Donne, Edmund Spenser, and Dowland: the best musicians, poets, and writers of the age, who indulged her fascination with the then fashionable cult of melancholy, with its themes of darkness and light.