Come Home for the Holidays with the Akron Symphony: Christopher Wilkins

Join the Akron Symphony Orchestra for a holiday celebration, Home for the Holidays, on Friday, Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m. at E.J. Thomas Hall.

The orchestra, under the direction of conductor Christopher Wilkins, will be joined by a variety of performers from throughout the community for a selection of holiday favorites, inspirational songs and traditional carols.

“Like families everywhere, the Akron Symphony celebrates the holiday season with our neighbors and friends,” Wilkins said. “The Symphony, Chorus, Gospel Meets Symphony choir, and Youth Symphony will welcome to our stage dancers, vocalists, guest artists and a visitor from the North Pole. Traditional carols, vibrant dances, inspiring choruses, jazzy vocals, steel drumming and selections from The Nutcracker will highlight the orchestra’s annual holiday concert, Home for the Holidays.”

Scheduled to appear during the concert are performers from The University of Akron Dance Institute, Miller South Steel Drum Ensemble and Miller South Rising Stars, the Martell School of Dance, pianist Kofi R. Boakye, tenor Daniel Doty, vocalist Wanda Hunt and guest conductor Victoria Lorenzon.

The evening’s festivities will kick off at 6:30 p.m. in the lobby and will include photos with Santa (for kids from 1 to 92) along with a special performance by the Akron School for the Arts Chamber Ensemble.

Following the concert, join the symphony family at Jilly’s Music Room for an after-party featuring the music of the Deep South Akron Blues All-Stars, holiday-themed beers and cocktails, and a special holiday Sangria. There is no cover charge and valet parking will be available. Guests under the age of 21 are welcome, but must be accompanied by an adult. Jilly’s is located at 111 N. Main St. in Akron.

Single tickets for the Home for the Holidays concert are $20 to $55. Visit akronsymphony.org or call 330-535-8131 for tickets and more information. Tickets will also be available at the door on the night of the concert as long as seats are available.