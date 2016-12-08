First Fridays: COYO Advanced Performance Seminar
For this episode of First Fridays, we welcomed members of the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra and their mentors from The Cleveland Orchestra. These students were all selected to participate in the COYO Advanced Performance Seminar, in which they work intensely on chamber music.
Hosted by Mark Satola, this program featured the string quartets of Ludwig van Beethoven.
String Quartet No. 2 in G major, op. 18
I. Allegro
IV. Allegro molto, quasi presto
Sonja Molloy, violin*
Constant Clermont, violin
Claire Peyrebrune, viola
Matthew Fields, cello
S tring Quartet No. 1 in F major, op. 18
I. Allegro con brio
Yun-Ting Lee, violin*
Daniel Fields, violin
Ayano Nakamura, viola
Zachary Keum, cello
String Quartet No. 6 in B flat major, op. 18
IV. Allegreto quasi allegro
Masayoshi Arakawa, violin
Formosa Deppman, violin
Natalie Brennecke, viola
Paul Kushious, cello*