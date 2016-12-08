© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

First Fridays: COYO Advanced Performance Seminar

Published December 8, 2016 at 12:01 AM EST

For this episode of First Fridays, we welcomed members of the  Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra and their mentors from  The Cleveland Orchestra. These students were all selected to participate in the COYO Advanced Performance Seminar, in which they work intensely on chamber music. 

Hosted by Mark Satola, this program featured the string quartets of Ludwig van Beethoven. 

String Quartet No. 2 in G major, op. 18                                                                       
I. Allegro
IV. Allegro molto, quasi presto

Sonja Molloy, violin*
Constant Clermont, violin
Claire Peyrebrune, viola
Matthew Fields, cello

S tring Quartet No. 1 in F major, op. 18                                                                       
I. Allegro con brio

Yun-Ting Lee, violin*
Daniel Fields, violin
Ayano Nakamura, viola
Zachary Keum, cello

String Quartet No. 6 in B flat major, op. 18                                                 
 IV. Allegreto quasi allegro

Masayoshi Arakawa, violin
Formosa Deppman, violin
Natalie Brennecke, viola
Paul Kushious, cello*

