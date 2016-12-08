First Fridays: COYO Advanced Performance Seminar

For this episode of First Fridays, we welcomed members of the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra and their mentors from The Cleveland Orchestra. These students were all selected to participate in the COYO Advanced Performance Seminar, in which they work intensely on chamber music.

Hosted by Mark Satola, this program featured the string quartets of Ludwig van Beethoven.

String Quartet No. 2 in G major, op. 18

I. Allegro

IV. Allegro molto, quasi presto

Sonja Molloy, violin*

Constant Clermont, violin

Claire Peyrebrune, viola

Matthew Fields, cello

S tring Quartet No. 1 in F major, op. 18

I. Allegro con brio

Yun-Ting Lee, violin*

Daniel Fields, violin

Ayano Nakamura, viola

Zachary Keum, cello

String Quartet No. 6 in B flat major, op. 18

IV. Allegreto quasi allegro

Masayoshi Arakawa, violin

Formosa Deppman, violin

Natalie Brennecke, viola

Paul Kushious, cello*