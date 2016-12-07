Welcome to Our Home this Holiday Season!

The Baldwin Wallace Men’s Chorus will present a free holiday concert in the Westfield Insurance Studio Theatre in Idea Center® at Playhouse Square Friday, December 9 at noon. Celebrating 10 years of making music, the BW Men’s Chorus consists of BW students and faculty along with members of the community. Their joy and enthusiasm is contagious! If you’ve never been a part of the studio audience for this oh-so-festive, free event, make this the year you do! You’ll love the music, enjoy the spirit of community and savor post-concert hot chocolate, cookies and candy canes.