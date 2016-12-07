Suburban Symphony presents "Hansel and Gretel": Martin Kessler

The Suburban Symphony and Music Director Martin Kessler present "Hansel and Gretel" by Englebert Humperdinck on Sunday, December 11 at 3:30 p.m. This is a semi-staged performance of the complete opera in English at Beachwood High School, 25100 Fairmount Blvd.

Sandra Ross, Hansel

Marian Vogel, Gretel

Timothy Culver, The Witch

John Watson, Father

Claire Connelly, Mother

"Hansel and Gretel" is a well-known fairy tale of German origin, recorded by the Brothers Grimm and published in 1812. Hansel and Gretel are a young brother and sister kidnapped by a cannibalistic witch living deep in the forest in a house constructed of cake and confectionery. The two children save their lives by outwitting her. The tale has been adapted to various media, most notably the opera Hänsel und Gretel (1893) by Engelbert Humperdinck.