Suburban Symphony presents "Hansel and Gretel": Martin Kessler

Published December 7, 2016 at 11:30 PM EST

The Suburban Symphony and Music Director Martin Kessler present "Hansel and Gretel" by Englebert Humperdinck on Sunday, December 11 at 3:30 p.m. This is a semi-staged performance of the complete opera in English at Beachwood High School, 25100 Fairmount Blvd.

Sandra Ross, Hansel
Marian Vogel, Gretel
Timothy Culver, The Witch
John Watson, Father
Claire Connelly, Mother

"Hansel and Gretel" is a well-known fairy tale of German origin, recorded by the Brothers Grimm and published in 1812. Hansel and Gretel are a young brother and sister kidnapped by a cannibalistic witch living deep in the forest in a house constructed of cake and confectionery. The two children save their lives by outwitting her. The tale has been adapted to various media, most notably the opera Hänsel und Gretel (1893) by Engelbert Humperdinck. 

