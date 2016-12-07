Apollo's Fire presents Messiah: Meredith Hall

Now an acclaimed CD, Jeannette Sorrell’s interpretation of Handel’s Messiah has inspired audiences across the country on many national radio broadcasts. Taking their cue from Handel’s original conception of the piece as theatrical entertainment, Apollo's Fire takes the listeners on a spiritual and emotional journey. The program heads to New York City following local performances.

Handel’s Messiah

Meredith Hall, soprano

Amanda Crider, mezzo-soprano

Karim Sulayman, tenor

Jeffrey Strauss, baritone

Friday, December 9, 2016, 8:00PM

St. Raphael Catholic Church (Bay Village)

Saturday, December 10, 2016, 8:00PM

Maltz Performing Arts Center (University Circle)

Sunday, December 11, 2016, 4:00PM

St. Noel Catholic Church (Willoughby Hills)

Monday, December 12, 2016, 7:30PM

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (Akron)

Friday, December 16, 2016, 8:00PM

First Baptist Church (Shaker Heights)