Apollo's Fire presents Messiah: Meredith Hall
Now an acclaimed CD, Jeannette Sorrell’s interpretation of Handel’s Messiah has inspired audiences across the country on many national radio broadcasts. Taking their cue from Handel’s original conception of the piece as theatrical entertainment, Apollo's Fire takes the listeners on a spiritual and emotional journey. The program heads to New York City following local performances.
Handel’s Messiah
Meredith Hall, soprano
Amanda Crider, mezzo-soprano
Karim Sulayman, tenor
Jeffrey Strauss, baritone
Friday, December 9, 2016, 8:00PM
St. Raphael Catholic Church (Bay Village)
Saturday, December 10, 2016, 8:00PM
Maltz Performing Arts Center (University Circle)
Sunday, December 11, 2016, 4:00PM
St. Noel Catholic Church (Willoughby Hills)
Monday, December 12, 2016, 7:30PM
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (Akron)
Friday, December 16, 2016, 8:00PM
First Baptist Church (Shaker Heights)