Cuyahoga Arts and Culture Ends Creative Workforce Fellowships, New Plan in Flux

Dozens of Northeast Ohio artists have had their work underwritten by a cigarette tax since 2009.

Last month plans were announced for big changes to the process of how artists are selected and funded.

For the last eight years, artists received Creative Workforce Fellowship grants, but the local non-profit in charge of distributing the tax dollars wants to shift gears.

Cuyahoga Arts and Culture (CAC) recommended a new program operated by National Arts Strategies in Washington, D.C.

That recommendation met opposition from some community members. Because of disagreements over the proposed change, CAC said today the D.C. group decided to withdraw participation.

Up until now CAC has partnered with another local non-profit, Community Partnership for Arts and Culture (CPAC) to administer the grants for artists.

According to a news release, CAC is ending the Creative Workforce Fellowships and exploring new options.

The CAC board will discuss heading in a new direction for funding individual artists at its Dec. 12 meeting. CAC says there will be no vote or action at the meeting.

