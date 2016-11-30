© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Cleveland Orchestra presents George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker™ with the Pennsylvania Ballet: Brett Mitchell

Published November 30, 2016 at 3:24 PM EST
George Balanchine's The Nutcracker™
A Holiday Ballet in Two Acts

with music composed 
by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

November 30 through December 4

State Theatre at Playhouse Square

Cleveland, Ohio

A holiday must-see full of magic and marvels with Tchaikovsky's beloved score performed by the incomparable Cleveland Orchestra.  George Balanchine's The Nutcracker™​  with the Pennsylvania Ballet captivates audiences with brilliant costumes, larger-than-life scenery, entrancing storytelling, and breathtaking dancing.

Pennsylvania Ballet
Angel Corella,  artistic director
with
The Cleveland Orchestra
conducted by  Brett Mitchell
and featuring the
Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Chorus

