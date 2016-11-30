The Cleveland Orchestra presents George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker™ with the Pennsylvania Ballet: Brett Mitchell

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker™

A Holiday Ballet in Two Acts

with music composed

by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

November 30 through December 4

State Theatre at Playhouse Square

Cleveland, Ohio

A holiday must-see full of magic and marvels with Tchaikovsky's beloved score performed by the incomparable Cleveland Orchestra. George Balanchine's The Nutcracker™​ with the Pennsylvania Ballet captivates audiences with brilliant costumes, larger-than-life scenery, entrancing storytelling, and breathtaking dancing.

Pennsylvania Ballet

Angel Corella, artistic director

with

The Cleveland Orchestra

conducted by Brett Mitchell

and featuring the

Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Chorus