Quire Cleveland presents Carols for Quire VIII: Ross Duffin

For the 8th year in a row, Carols for Quire explores exquisite choral music for Christmas from many lands and centuries. This year, along with many favorites from the past, highlights include a lively ensalada with popular Spanish Christmas songs, and a setting of the Christmas hymn Conditor alme siderum in the Mohawk Indian language, newly reconstructed by Quire Cleveland's Artistic Director, Ross Duffin.

Ross visited WCLV and spoke with Bill O'Connell.

Friday, December 2, 2016, at 7:30 pm

Trinity Cathedral

2230 Euclid Avenue

Cleveland, OH

Parking at Trinity Commons and CSU Prospect Garage

Saturday, December 3, 2016, at 7:30 pm

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

1361 West Market Street

Akron, Ohio 44313

Free admission (no tickets required)

Sunday, December 4, 2015, at 4 pm

Historic St. Peter Church

East 17th Street at Superior Avenue

Downtown Cleveland

Free guarded parking