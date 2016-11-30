© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Quire Cleveland presents Carols for Quire VIII: Ross Duffin

Published November 30, 2016 at 3:16 PM EST

For the 8th year in a row, Carols for Quire explores exquisite choral music for Christmas from many lands and centuries. This year, along with many favorites from the past, highlights include a lively  ensalada  with popular Spanish Christmas songs, and a setting of the Christmas hymn  Conditor alme siderum in the Mohawk Indian language, newly reconstructed by Quire Cleveland's Artistic Director,  Ross Duffin.

Ross visited WCLV and spoke with Bill O'Connell. 

Friday, December 2, 2016, at 7:30 pm
Trinity Cathedral
2230 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland, OH
Parking at Trinity Commons and CSU Prospect Garage

Saturday, December 3, 2016, at 7:30 pm
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
1361 West Market Street
Akron, Ohio 44313
Free admission  (no tickets required)

Sunday, December 4, 2015, at 4 pm
Historic St. Peter Church
East 17th Street at Superior Avenue
Downtown Cleveland
Free guarded parking

