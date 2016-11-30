© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

BW Men's Chorus celebrates the holidays: Frank Bianchi

Published November 30, 2016 at 4:09 PM EST

Celebrating 10 years of brotherhood and song, the BW Men's Chorus will help usher in this Holiday Season with two concerts on Saturday, December 3rd at both 3:00 PM and 6:00 PM.

The concerts will be held in Baldwin Wallace University's Gamble Auditorium.

Conducted by Frank Bianchi and accompanied by Michelle Massouh Makhlouf.

Tickets are $20 or $22 and are available NOW. Go to www.bw.edu/tickets to purchase yours today.

The concerts will feature a candlelight processional, inspiring soloists, organ, brass ensemble, an audience sing-along, and much more.

