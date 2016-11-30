A 25th year Celebration of Song with Western Reserve Chorale: David Gilson

Western Reserve Chorale's traditional holiday concert, to be held at Disciples Christian Church in Cleveland Heights on December 4 at 7:00pm, will be performed in honor of John Roberts, founding conductor of WRC who passed away this past spring. WRC hopes all who may have sung with the ensemble, at any time in its history, will attend the performance and after-concert reception.

The program will include Fantasia on Christmas Carols by Vaughan Williams, and two collections of seasonal settings: the first by Jackson Berkey (arranger for Mannheim Steamroller), and the second, three spirituals by William Dawson. Additional music by Palestrina, Bach, Verdi and Rutter, and two newer works by Norwegian composer Kim André Arensen, will round out the programming.