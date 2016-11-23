© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Jaap van Zweden visits WCLV

Published November 23, 2016 at 8:34 PM EST

Jaap van Zweden is Music Director of both the Dallas Symphony and the Hong Kong Philharmonic. And starting with the 2018-19 season, he will begin his tenure as Music Director of the New York Philharmonic. This weekend, he guest conducts The Cleveland Orchestra. Prior to the concerts, he visited WCLV and spoke with John Simna.

The Cleveland Orchestra
Jaap van Zweden, conductor
Daniil Trifonov, piano

Friday, November 25, 8:00pm
Saturday, November 26, 8:00pm
Sunday, November 27, 3:00pm

Program
Britten - Sinfonia da Requiem
Mozart - Piano Concerto No. 23 in A major, K488
Beethoven - Symphony No. 5

“Fate knocking at the door.” This symphony opens with perhaps the four most famous notes in all ofmusic. Revolutionary in its time, it is now perhaps the best known piece of music in history. Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 is a perfect blending of practical musicianship with sheer musical genius.

Tags
