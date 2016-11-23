Jaap van Zweden visits WCLV

Jaap van Zweden is Music Director of both the Dallas Symphony and the Hong Kong Philharmonic. And starting with the 2018-19 season, he will begin his tenure as Music Director of the New York Philharmonic. This weekend, he guest conducts The Cleveland Orchestra. Prior to the concerts, he visited WCLV and spoke with John Simna.

The Cleveland Orchestra

Jaap van Zweden, conductor

Daniil Trifonov, piano

Friday, November 25, 8:00pm

Saturday, November 26, 8:00pm

Sunday, November 27, 3:00pm

Program

Britten - Sinfonia da Requiem

Mozart - Piano Concerto No. 23 in A major, K488

Beethoven - Symphony No. 5

“Fate knocking at the door.” This symphony opens with perhaps the four most famous notes in all ofmusic. Revolutionary in its time, it is now perhaps the best known piece of music in history. Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 is a perfect blending of practical musicianship with sheer musical genius.