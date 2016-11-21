Cleveland Museum of Art presents film "Robert Shaw - Man of Many Voices": Executive Producer Kiki Wilson

The new film Robert Shaw: Man of Many Voices explores the life and legacy of the late, great choral conductor Robert Shaw, who was born 100 years ago and served as the Cleveland Orchestra’s associate conductor under George Szell before becoming music director of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

The Cleveland Museum of Art will show the film on Friday, November 18 at 7:00 p.m. in Gartner Auditorium.

Kiki Wilson, the film’s executive producer and co-writer, spoke with WCLV's Robert Conrad.