© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Trinity Cathedral presents a Fall Choral Concert: Todd Wilson

Published November 18, 2016 at 6:14 PM EST

This Friday, November 18 at 7:30pm, Trinity Cathedral will host a Fall Choral Concert presenting masterpieces of the 20th and 21st centuries by Leonard Bernstein, David Conte, and Hubert Parry. Open to all, freewill offering.

The Trinity Cathedral Choir
Todd Wilson, conductor
Nicole Keller, organist

Program:
Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalms
David Conte: “Trinity Cathedral”
Magnificat & Nunc Dimittis (2016)
C. Hubert H. Parry: Blest Pair of Sirens

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV