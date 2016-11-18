Trinity Cathedral presents a Fall Choral Concert: Todd Wilson

This Friday, November 18 at 7:30pm, Trinity Cathedral will host a Fall Choral Concert presenting masterpieces of the 20th and 21st centuries by Leonard Bernstein, David Conte, and Hubert Parry. Open to all, freewill offering.

The Trinity Cathedral Choir

Todd Wilson, conductor

Nicole Keller, organist

Program:

Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalms

David Conte: “Trinity Cathedral”

Magnificat & Nunc Dimittis (2016)

C. Hubert H. Parry: Blest Pair of Sirens