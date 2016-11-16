Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra

Brett Mitchell, Music Director

Friday, November 18 at 8:00 p.m.

Severance Hall

The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra is one of northern Ohio’s premier musical destinations for aspiring student musicians. It provides serious young music students of middle school and high school age with a pre-professional orchestral training experience in a full symphony orchestra. The unique musical experiences that the Youth Orchestra offers include weekly coachings with members of The Cleveland Orchestra as well as rehearsals and performances in Severance Hall. Youth Orchestra performances are open to all ages – a perfect opportunity to introduce children to an orchestra concert.

A Prelude Concert at 7 p.m. features Youth Orchestra members performing chamber music in Reinberger Chamber Hall in Severance Hall.

Program

BRIGGS - Fountain of Youth [WORLD PREMIERE, commissioned by the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra]

BRUCKNER - Symphony No. 4