First Fridays: Cavani String Quartet

The Cavani String Quartet has recently welcomed a new violist, Eric Wong. He and violinists Annie Fullard and Mari Sato were also joined by guest cellist Jia Kim in this episode of First Fridays.

Program

Puccini: Crisantemi

Schubert: String Quartet in D Minor, D. 810

I. Allegro

II. Andante con moto

Charles Washington: Midnight Child

See the Cavani String Quartet in concert on Friday, December 9 at 6:30pm in Mixon Hall at the Cleveland Institute of Music. The performance is part of the Cavani-curated Winter Chamber Music Festival at CIM. To see all the events associated with the festival, visit cim.edu.