© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

First Fridays: Cavani String Quartet

Published November 14, 2016 at 5:46 PM EST

The Cavani String Quartet has recently welcomed a new violist, Eric Wong. He and violinists Annie Fullard and Mari Sato were also joined by guest cellist Jia Kim in this episode of First Fridays.

Program
Puccini: Crisantemi
Schubert: String Quartet in D Minor, D. 810
                 I. Allegro
                 II. Andante con moto
Charles Washington: Midnight Child

See the Cavani String Quartet in concert on Friday, December 9 at 6:30pm in Mixon Hall at the Cleveland Institute of Music. The performance is part of the Cavani-curated Winter Chamber Music Festival at CIM. To see all the events associated with the festival, visit cim.edu.

 

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV